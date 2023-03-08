BITICA COIN One Day Volume Tops $561,416.66 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.84 million and $561,416.66 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00038727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021554 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00221385 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,241.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

