Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.45 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002043 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $11.32 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00169134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00069515 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00048409 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001114 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

