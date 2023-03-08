Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches Market Cap of $426.62 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $22,090.90 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $426.62 billion and $22.61 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.23 or 0.00539708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00164823 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035414 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,311,887 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

