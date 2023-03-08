BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $275.32 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $275.32 million and approximately $46.35 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $22,180.02 or 1.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00038538 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00021644 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00221298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002853 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,267,420 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,267,419.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 22,454.85446818 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $45,897,788.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

