Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 1,469.50% and a negative net margin of 171.27%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Biodesix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Biodesix Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of BDSX opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares in the last quarter.
About Biodesix
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
