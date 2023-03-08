Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 1,469.50% and a negative net margin of 171.27%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Biodesix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Biodesix Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BDSX opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Biodesix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

In related news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $29,300.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 189,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $312,963.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,309,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,510,161.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $29,300.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 349,675 shares of company stock worth $610,564 and sold 24,366 shares worth $43,859. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares in the last quarter.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.