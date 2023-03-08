Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 1,469.50% and a negative net margin of 171.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Biodesix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Biodesix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BDSX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. 9,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,052,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,677,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,052,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,677,125.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,379,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,151,764.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 349,675 shares of company stock worth $610,564 and sold 24,366 shares worth $43,859. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biodesix by 33.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

