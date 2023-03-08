Bio-Path (BPTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bio-Path

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

