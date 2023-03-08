Bio-Path (BPTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.32. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Path Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

