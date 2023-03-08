BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 11.9%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) rose 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 7,000,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,816,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $2,291,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at about $2,953,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

