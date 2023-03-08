Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance

BZQIY opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

(Get Rating)

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.