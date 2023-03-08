Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 2,363,088 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.3 %

OXY stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. 12,476,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,502,537. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

