BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Down 4.2%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.60. 15,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 591,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $965.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

Institutional Trading of BELLUS Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

