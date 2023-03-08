Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BLCM opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.65. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

