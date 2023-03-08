Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 10,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 56,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.44.

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

