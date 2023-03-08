Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $160.04 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $160.04 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.77 or 0.07043700 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00029029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000975 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

