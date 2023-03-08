Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $316,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after buying an additional 1,659,056 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,030,000 after acquiring an additional 535,910 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $236.13 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

