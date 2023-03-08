Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,269,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE BDX opened at $236.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

