BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0859 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

BDOUY opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18. BDO Unibank has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

