Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 14100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Bayhorse Silver Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,871,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,843. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

