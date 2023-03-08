Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Raised to GBX 499 at Jefferies Financial Group

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEVGet Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 486 ($5.84) to GBX 499 ($6.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDEV. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.43) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 509 ($6.12) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 480.29 ($5.78).

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

LON BDEV traded down GBX 0.11 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 446.39 ($5.37). 2,416,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,216. The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 875.27, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 450.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 413.48. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 313 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 576.60 ($6.93).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mike Scott sold 10,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.87), for a total transaction of £43,006.95 ($51,715.91). 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

