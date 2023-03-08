Barclays Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $165.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.11.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -162.25 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.