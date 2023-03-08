Barclays Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $165.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.07% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.11.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -162.25 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
