Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Bandwidth Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $400.68 million, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,001.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

