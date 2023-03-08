Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

BBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

NYSE:BBD opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,941.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935,600 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 149.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,006,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,176,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,050,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356,280 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,527,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,042,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

