Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.
BBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.
Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:BBD opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
