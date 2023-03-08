Ballswap Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Ballswap token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ballswap has a market cap of $131.41 million and approximately $20.37 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ballswap has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ballswap Token Profile

Ballswap launched on February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Ballswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using US dollars.

