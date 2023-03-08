Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance
Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.
About Ballantyne Strong
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.