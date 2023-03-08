Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

