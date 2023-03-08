B. Riley Raises Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $10.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the third quarter worth $1,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 4,103.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 210,116 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Landsea Homes by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

