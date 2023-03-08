B. Riley Raises Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $10.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Landsea Homes Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62.
About Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
