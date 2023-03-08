Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Announces Earnings Results

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Azul by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 374,935 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 1,980,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 269.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Azul by 10.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 24,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Azul by 79.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

