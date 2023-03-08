AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.22

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 101542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXAHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AXA from €32.00 ($34.04) to €34.00 ($36.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AXA from €31.50 ($33.51) to €32.50 ($34.57) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.