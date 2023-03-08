Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVID. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,348 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 240,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVID opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

