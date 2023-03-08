Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.49 and last traded at $22.66. Approximately 1,708,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,054,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Avantor Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 9,969.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $92,405,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

