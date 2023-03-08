Avalanche Price Hits $16.19 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.27 billion and $159.17 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.19 or 0.00072826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000978 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,333,257 coins and its circulating supply is 325,270,537 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.