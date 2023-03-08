Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.20 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $16.00 or 0.00072463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.20 billion and approximately $150.20 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00023692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000958 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,336,855 coins and its circulating supply is 325,274,135 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

