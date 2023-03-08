Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Mizuho

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $332.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.59. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,426,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 8,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,619 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,930 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,850,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

