Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Mizuho

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance
Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $332.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.59. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.