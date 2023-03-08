Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $131,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $205.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.02. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,160 shares of company stock worth $426,172. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

