Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s 8th Largest Position

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968,237 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 132,323 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 4.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 1.38% of Autodesk worth $554,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Autodesk by 126.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,160 shares of company stock worth $426,172. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.98. The stock had a trading volume of 360,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.02. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

