AutoCanada Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.58.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$21.09 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$20.07 and a 12-month high of C$36.50. The stock has a market cap of C$532.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.68.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 12,700 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,006.56. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

