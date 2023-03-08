Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.32. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

