ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Given “Buy” Rating at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for ATEX Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

ATEX Resources Price Performance

ATEX Resources stock opened at C$1.30 on Monday. ATEX Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$1.44.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.