ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Given “Buy” Rating at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for ATEX Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
ATEX Resources Price Performance
ATEX Resources stock opened at C$1.30 on Monday. ATEX Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$1.44.
Featured Articles
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.