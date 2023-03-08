ATB Capital Lowers Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$9.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SES. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.10.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.92. 1,481,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,644. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.02 and a 1-year high of C$8.76.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

About Secure Energy Services

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,087,202.90. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Articles

