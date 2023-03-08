Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.78

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Assura Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 49.94 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 47.43 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.87). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AGR. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Assura from GBX 62 ($0.75) to GBX 56 ($0.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 65 ($0.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 66.50 ($0.80).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

See Also

