Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 5.5%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.56. Approximately 1,061,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,080,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.
Asana Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
