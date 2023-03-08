Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 5.5%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.56. Approximately 1,061,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,080,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Asana Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

About Asana

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Asana by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Asana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Asana by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

