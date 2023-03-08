Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.19)-($0.18) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $150-$151 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.29 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.59)-($0.55) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.77.

Asana Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 6,576,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,008. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Asana

About Asana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

