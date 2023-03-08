Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.19)-($0.18) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $150-$151 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.29 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.59)-($0.55) EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.77.
Asana Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 6,576,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,008. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Institutional Trading of Asana
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.