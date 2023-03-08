Arweave Price Hits $7.82 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $261.20 million and approximately $37.39 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $7.82 or 0.00035560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,995.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00541025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00164860 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

