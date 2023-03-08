Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of ARTW opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

