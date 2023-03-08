Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $264,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $189.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.66 and a 200-day moving average of $187.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

