Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,946.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $34,414.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 668,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $8,022,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 532,103 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 530,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,373,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 615,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

