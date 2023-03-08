Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $92.11 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $92.11 million and $3.65 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00072826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000978 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

