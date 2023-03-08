Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $476.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

