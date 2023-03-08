Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Short Interest Up 6.8% in February

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Aramark Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Aramark stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. 5,069,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,507. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Several analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the period.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.