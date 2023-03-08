Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

